Alyssa Healy breaks MS Dhoni's record of most dismissals by wicket-keeper in T20Is

Healy now has 92 dismissals in the shortest format of the game, while Dhoni had record 91 dismissals in T20 internationals.

Published: 27th September 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Suzie Bates (L) bats watched by Australia's Alyssa Healy (R) during the Twenty20 cricket match between Australia and New Zealand. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

BRISBANE: Australia's wicket-keeper batswoman Alyssa Healy on Sunday broke MS Dhoni's record of having most dismissals as a wicket-keeper in the shortest format of the game.

She achieved the feat against New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Dhoni had played 98 T20Is for India, and he managed to achieve 91 dismissals in that.

On the other hand, Healy has played 114 T20Is for the Southern Stars (Australia) and now she has 92 dismissals to her credit.

Dhoni is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The former Indian skipper had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.

On the other hand, after the T20I series against New Zealand, Healy will be seen for Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the same opponent.

