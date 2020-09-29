STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry to miss remainder of New Zealand series

Australia and New Zealand will be facing each other in the three-match ODI series after the conclusion of the three-match T20I series.

Published: 29th September 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRISBANE: Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning on Tuesday confirmed that all-rounder Ellyse Perry will be missing the remainder of the New Zealand series.

Australia and New Zealand will be facing each other in the three-match ODI series after the conclusion of the three-match T20I series.

The Meg Lanning-led side has already secured the T20I series after winning the first two matches, and the final game of the series will be played on September 30.

Perry suffered from hamstring tightness after running drills and as a result, she has been ruled out for the remaining matches against New Zealand.

"Unfortunately she had some hamstring awareness and has got a low-grade strain, so she won't be available for the rest of this series. She'll remain with the team to continue her rehab and training in the hope of being available at some point during the WBBL. So she won't be playing any part in this series. It's the same hamstring but a different muscle within the hamstring. It's on the minor end, so hopefully doesn't delay it too much," ESPNCricinfo quoted Lanning as saying.

"It was just during a running session at training that she was doing, she was progressing through her plan, so unfortunate that it's happened but it's on the minor end and she's doing everything she can to be able to make herself available. I think she's doing everything she can to be available as soon as possible, it's a very complex injury, and hard to get the timing on when certain things will happen. So hopefully at some point, she's doing the best she can and it's really important to get it right and take the time before we do put her out on the field. Hopefully, it's sooner rather than later, but we'll just have to see how it pans out," she added.

Perry will now hope to make a comeback for Sydney Sixers in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League next month.

The Women's Big Bash League is slated to kick off from October 25 in Sydney.

Sydney Sixers will lock horns with Sydney Thunder at the North Sydney Oval on October 25.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ellyse Perry Australia vs New Zealand Australia vs New Zealand Series Ellyse Perry Injury
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp