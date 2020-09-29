STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hathras gangrape goes beyond cruelty, hope culprits brought to justice: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli hoped that justice would be done to the Hathras gangrape victim, who died of her injuries in Delhi, saying that the incident goes beyond cruelty.

Published: 29th September 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: India cricket captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday hoped that justice would be done to the Hathras gangrape victim, who died of her injuries in Delhi, saying that the incident "goes beyond cruelty".

The 19-year-old woman, who was brutally gangraped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14, was brought to a Delhi hospital on Monday for treatment but could not survive.

ALSO READ: Hathras gangrape - Congress questions 'silence' of PM Modi, BJP women leaders

"What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. #JusticeForManishaValmiki," Kohli, who is in the UAE for the ongoing IPL, tweeted.

The gangrape and the victim's death has sparked outrage and protests.

ALSO READ: Bollywood angry over Hathras gangrape, demand justice for victim

All the four men alleged to have committed the crime have been arrested.

The young woman was left paralysed by the attack and her tongue was also cut when the accused attempted to strangle her, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir has stated.

