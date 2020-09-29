STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain threat forces TNCA to defer league plans

It has to be be noted that the TNCA banks on school and college grounds to conduct its league matches.

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) plans to resume league in October has been put on hold due to rains that has been forecasted during the month. The state unit is mulling restarting the league across divisions at the end of December and complete it by January next year. 

Earlier this month, TNCA had intimated clubs that they could restart the 2019-2020 season in October and had asked the clubs to be prepared. However, it is understood that the association doesn’t want to resume cricketing activities when there is threat of monsoon. Barring the MA Chidambaram Stadium, none of the grounds have a good drainage facility. The TNCA feels that it is only ideal to conduct the remaining games in December when the winter season begins. 

“We need only 45 days to complete the matches. With rainfall expected in the coming months in the city, we feel it is better to wait for two more months and then resume the league. We will hold a meeting soon and announce it officially,” said a source monitoring the development. The TNCA league was suspended in March due to the pandemic with more than 80 matches to be held from first to sixth divisions.  

It has to be be noted that the TNCA banks on school and college grounds to conduct its league matches. With the state government yet to decide on reopening the educational institutions, the majority of the players still have no access to proper training. Most of the club-level players have been training individually. When there is minimum to no practice, asking players to take part in competitive ties could put them at risk of injuries.  Now, the TNCA is looking to conduct Tamil Nadu Premier League in March-April window next year. 

