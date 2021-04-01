STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan will look to play modern-day cricket in South Africa, says skipper Babar Azam

The Pakistan skipper also talked about maintaining momentum and said his team had been working hard on improving its power hitting capability.

Published: 01st April 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Babar Azam

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan will adopt a "modern day" approach in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa and look to put 300 plus totals by finishing with a flourish, captain Babar Azam said on Thursday.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20Is against hosts South Africa, starting with the first one-dayer in Centurion on Friday.

"We are trying to play 'modern-day cricket' for the upcoming event. We will try to gain the necessary points through the series against South Africa. We will start strong. If our finishers fire, we can reach a total above 300," Babar, who leads Pakistan in all three formats, told a virtual press conference.

"The key to getting 300 plus scores is finishing with a flurry in our innings. We haven't played a lot of ODIs since the World Cup so we are also making a fresh start with a modern day approach."

The Pakistan skipper also talked about maintaining momentum and said his team had been working hard on improving its power hitting capability.

"The players are learning. It is also about taking responsibility. Contributions from the top four are always vital. We will also have to rotate the strike. Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq and Mohammad Rizwan are in great form and we will see the difference," he added.

He promised to try to play fearless cricket and try out some combinations for longer periods to see which one works.

Babar said Pakistan's edge was its bowling which had the capacity to restrict teams to totals under 300.

He said the coaches had been working hard with the lower order batsmen and allrounders so that they could finish strong in ODIs and T20s as well with higher strike rates.

Babar also said that pacer Hasan Ali was 100 percent fit and available for selection as was former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

"We will decide the playing XI after looking at the pitch. Every player has a particular role in the team so we will put out a balanced combination," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Babar Azam
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp