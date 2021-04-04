STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

RCB's Devdutt Padikkal in isolation after testing COVID-19 positive

The 14th edition of the lucrative league starts in Mumbai on April 9 with RCB taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Published: 04th April 2021 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal

Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal is quarantining at his home since returning positive for COVID-19 during a test conducted on March 22, his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Sunday.

The 14th edition of the lucrative league starts in Mumbai on April 9 with RCB taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians.

"Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for COVID-19 on 22nd March 2021. He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then. Devdutt will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative, as per IPL protocol," RCB said in a statement.

The franchise, which has never won the tournament, posted the statement on its Twitter handle.

"RCB Medical team is in touch with Devdutt ensuring his safety and well-being.

He is feeling well and we can't wait to have him join the squad for IPL2021," the franchise wrote in another tweet.

The 20-year-old Padikkal was RCB's highest scorer last season with 473 runs from 15 matches.

He has also been in tremendous form in the domestic circuit.

He is only the second uncapped player in IPL's history to score more than 400 runs in debut season.

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals and India all-rounder Axar Patel had tested positive for the highly contagious virus and is set to miss the team's opener on April 10 due to quarantine protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devdutt Padikkal Devdutt Padikkal coronavirus RCB COVID-19 Coronavirus IPL 2021 IPL
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp