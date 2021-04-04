South Africa fined for minimum over-rate in first ODI against Pakistan

By PTI

DUBAI: South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in their first ODI in Centurion.

Match Referee Andrew Pycroft imposed the sanction after South Africa was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a release.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele levelled the charge.

Pakistan had won the first ODI by three wickets against South Africa with Imam ul Haq and skipper Babar Azam scoring half centuries.

