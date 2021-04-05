STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Don't think Quinton De Kock broke any rules, it was clever: Temba Bavuma on Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman's run-out

Temba Bavuma defended wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for his role in the controversial run-out of Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman.

Published: 05th April 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock watches on during the second ODI match between at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg.

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock watches on during the second ODI match between at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has defended wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for his role in the controversial run-out of Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman.

Zaman's valiant 193-run knock was ended on the first ball of the final over in the game as a direct hit from Aiden Markram from long-off caught him short of his crease.

"It was quite clever from Quinny. Maybe some people might criticise it for maybe not being in the spirit of the game. But it was an important wicket for us. Zaman was getting close to our target. Yeah, it was clever from Quinny," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bavuma as saying.

"You've always got to look for ways especially when things are not going your way, got to find ways to turn the momentum around. Quinny did that - I don't think he broke the rules in any kind of way. It was a clever piece of cricket," he added.

There is a huge debate about the dismissal of Zaman as wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock appeared to gesture that the throw from Markram might be going to the non-striker's end.

Looking at this gesture, Zaman slowed down as he thought the throw would not be coming at his end, but Markram took him by surprise.

MCC's Law 41.5.1 states that "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball".

Chasing 342 in the second ODI, Pakistan needed 31 to win in the final over with two wickets in hand. After Zaman's run-out, Pakistan never had a chance and the visitors stumbled to a 17-run loss.

With this win, South Africa has levelled the three-match series at 1-1 with the decider slated to be played on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Temba Bavuma Quinton De Kock Fakhar Zaman South Africa vs Pakistan South Africa vs Pakistan Series South Africa vs Pakistan ODI Series South Africa vs Pakistan Second ODI
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp