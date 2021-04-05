STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association wants to host TNPL from June 4

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has written to the BCCI seeking permission to host the fifth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) from June 4 to July 4.

Published: 05th April 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Chepauk Super Gillies players celebrating for the wicket of Albert Tuti Patriots during the Tamil Nadu Premier League match at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. | PTI

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has written to the BCCI seeking permission to host the fifth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) from June 4 to July 4. Despite TNCA making efforts to slot the event soon after the IPL in December last year, the eight-team event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Apart from Dindigul and Tirunelveli, which have hosted TNPL matches since its inaugural edition in 2016, Coimbatore and Salem have also been picked as venues for the upcoming season. The event will be played in a bio-secure environment. A decision on allowing crowds will be taken at a later stage keeping in mind the Covid situation in respective host cities. 

“We have written to the BCCI and once we get the approval, we will set the ball rolling. We are looking to set up a similar bio-secure bubble that has been put in place by the BCCI in each of the four cities,” TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy told Express.

Playing in a bio-bubble in four cities means, the TNCA is looking at a caravan type of tournament similar to the upcoming IPL where not more than two cities are hosting the event at a particular time. Starting the tournament soon after the IPL, which ends on May 30, means Tamil Nadu players can straightaway move into another bubble. But the chances of Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar taking part in the tournament is unlikely as they have to depart to England for the World Test Championship final where India is scheduled to face New Zealand.

Even though the TNCA has expressed interest to host the event, permission from BCCI is necessary not just because of safety standards. The BCCI’s anti-corruption unit had advised the board to not allow private ownership of the teams in state T20 leagues as it had beco­me an easy target for bookies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Cricket Association BCCI
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp