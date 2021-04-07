STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alyssa Healy becomes third Australian women's cricketer to play 200 international games

Alyssa Healy on Wednesday became the third Australian women's batter to play 200 games for the country across formats.

Published: 07th April 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Australia wicket keeper and batswoman Alyssa Healy

Australia wicket keeper and batswoman Alyssa Healy (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Alyssa Healy on Wednesday became the third Australian women's batter to play 200 games for the country across formats.

The opener achieved the feat in the ongoing second ODI against New Zealand here at the Bay Oval. Playing in her 78th ODI, the wicket-keeper joined the 200-game club. Before Healy, Ellyse Perry and Alex Blackwell were the only two cricketers to play 200 or more games for Australia women's team.

The 31-year-old has played the majority of matches in the shortest format of the game. She featured in 118 T20Is for Australia and scored 2,121 runs including a century and 12 fifties.

In her four Tests, she amassed 201 runs, while in her ODI career, she accumulated 1881 runs including the 44-run knock against New Zealand here at the Bay Oval. She also hammered three centuries and 12 fifties in the ODIs so far.

Interestingly, Beth Mooney is also playing her 100th international game for the country. She has played 58 T20I, 2 Tests, and is featuring in her 40th ODI.

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and asked Australia to bat first. Openers Rachael Haynes and Healy gave a solid foundation to the side and added 82-run for the first wicket partnership.

In the last game, Australia defeated New Zealand by six wickets and created the world record for most consecutive ODI wins. The record for most consecutive ODI victories was held by Ricky Ponting's team as they had registered 21 wins on the trot in 2003. But with the win over New Zealand in the first ODI, the Australian women's team registered its consecutive 22nd win and as a result, the side created a world record.

