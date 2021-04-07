STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bubble trouble for Mumbai

Defending champs’ talent scout More tests Covid +ve, contacts isolated, training cancelled

Published: 07th April 2021

Former chief selector Kiran More

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With just two days to go, the Indian Premier League received its biggest scare. Former India player and chairman of selectors Kiran More, Mumbai Indians’ talent scout and wicketkeeping coach, has tested positive for Covid-19. The development is the last thing the IPL would have hoped for as it is the first positive case recorded inside the bio-secure bubble, raising concerns about the safety. Worrying bit would be the persons who would have come in contact with him. 

It is not clear how many came in close contact with More, but since he took part in training sessions, the number could be on the higher side. According to photos shared by the franchise, he even attended indoor team sessions.  Defending champions Mumbai are scheduled to play the opening match on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium against Royal Challengers Bangalore. As things stand, there isn’t any indication that this match will be postponed, but any decision will be taken only on Wednesday following a fresh round of RT-PCR tests. 

“Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols,” the franchise said in a statement.  It is understood that More tested positive in a test taken on Monday. After having their initial pre-season camp at the Jio Stadium in Mumbai, the five-time champions arrived in Chennai on March 31. 

They happen to be the only team staying at a private resort on East Coast Road, which is out of bounds for public. Even for practice sessions, they have been using SSN College Gro­u­n­ds — in the outskirts of Chennai — which is part of the bio-bubble. MI have also been conducting RT-PCR tests every day since arriving in the city.

Team management is concerned as to how More contracted the virus as he has been in a bio-secure environment even before he flew down to Chennai. He was part of their initial camp after going through a mandatory quarantine period as mandated by the BCCI.

It is understood that the BCCI’s medical team has already traced all those who came in contact with More in the past 48 hours. They have been placed under isolation as per BCCI’s protocols and will be under isolation for six days in a separate facility and will be subjected to three RT-PCR tests during the period. 
They be allowed to enter the bubble again if they test negative. Positive cases in the bubble are a rarity because all the members are subjected to a quarantine period and are allowed to enter only after three negative tests. 

