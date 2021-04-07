MS Dhoni to produce animated spy series 'Captain 7'

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former India captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to produce an animated series, titled "Captain 7". The first season of the spy series, which is currently in pre-production, will be based on Dhoni, the makers said in a statement.

The seven in the title refers to Dhoni's jersey number which he donned in many one-day international matches. The project is a joint venture between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni's production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd. (BWO).

Billed as the country's first "animated spy universe", the show will launch with its first season in 2022. The show's title derives its name from the former cricketer's "The concept and story is great. It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket," said Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni promised that "Captain 7" will be a show full of "adventure". "When BWO came to us with the concept of an animation fiction show based on Mahi, we were on board," she added. The series will mark brand-consulting company BWO's first foray into content.

BWO founder Bhavik Vora said that the team is happy to enter a new territory with "Captain 7" which will take forward the legacy of former India skipper. "Sports is close to our hearts and we are huge Dhoni fans - the perfect formula to create 'Captain 7'. This partnership with Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd is truly a dream collaboration and we can't wait for audiences to see the show," Vora said.

The vision of the partnership is to create a premium animation show, followed by a new season in the franchise every year. The content will be distributed across multiple platforms worldwide.

