STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar nominated for ICC monthly award after exploits against England

Last month, Bhuvneshwar played three ODIs against England where he took 6 wickets with an economy rate of 4.65.

Published: 08th April 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Experienced India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was among the cricketers nominated for the ICC 'Player of the Month' award for March following his standout performances in the limited overs matches against England.

The ICC on Thursday announced the nominees to recognise the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

Besides Bhuvneshwar, the others in the men's category included ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Zimbabwe's Sean Williams.

The nominees among the women's comprised Rajeshwari Gayakwad of India, South Africa's Lizelle Lee and India's Punam Raut.

Last month, Bhuvneshwar played three ODIs against England where he took 6 wickets with an economy rate of 4.65.

He also went on to play five T20Is against them where he took 4 wickets with a fantastic economy rate of 6.38.

He was the standout bowler on either side in the white ball series between India and England.

Rashid took 11 wickets as his team won the second Test against Zimbabwe and followed up with six wickets in a 3-0 T20I victory for his side.

From Zimbabwe, Williams played two Tests against Afghanistan where he scored a total of 264 runs and took 2 wickets.

He also went on to play three T20Is against them wherein he scored 45 runs with a strike rate of 128.57.

In women's cricket, Rajeshwari played five ODIs against South Africa and has been their leading wicket-taker in both the white ball series.

She took 8 wickets with an economy rate of 3.56 in the ODIs and in the three T20Is against the same opponent she took 4 wickets with an economy rate of 4.75.

Raut played five ODIs against South Africa where she scored a total of 263 runs at 87.66 with a strike rate of 71.66.

Raut has been India's top run-scorer in the ODI series against South Africa, scoring a century and two half-centuries in these games.

From the South African camp, Lizelle played four ODIs against India where she scored a century and two half-centuries to move to the top of the ICC batting rankings.

The three nominees for each of the categories are shortlisted based on the on-field performances and overall achievements during the period of that month (the first to the last day of each calendar month).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC player of the month bhuvneshwar Kumar
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp