South Africa vs Pakistan: Temba Bavuma ruled out of T20I series due to hamstring strain, Heinrich Klaasen to lead

By ANI

TSHWANE: South Africa limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan due to a Grade One hamstring strain.

Bavuma sustained the injury during the third and final ODI against Pakistan on Wednesday. Cricket South Africa on Friday announced that Heinrich Klaasen will lead the Proteas in the four-match T20I series.

South Africa coach Mark Boucher had revealed the state of Bavuma's injury after the third ODI. The Proteas suffered a 28-run loss in the third ODI and as a result, Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1 on Wednesday.

"Temba is a tough guy so when you see him hobbling around and it's only got worse in the change room, the way he is walking, I think he might have done something fairly bad. He seems to be in pain. It doesn't look good which doesn't put us in a good position," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Boucher as saying.

In other team news, Reeza Hendricks has withdrawn from the series after the birth of his child on Tuesday. Dwaine Pretorius has not been medically cleared to take part in the series as he continues rehabilitation from a rib fracture.

Rassie van der Dussen will continue treatment and monitoring of his Grade One left quadriceps muscle strain.

The following players have been retained from the ODI squad: Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon and Wiaan Mulder.

Proteas T20I Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicket-keeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe.

The first T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday.