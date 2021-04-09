STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa vs Pakistan: Temba Bavuma ruled out of T20I series due to hamstring strain, Heinrich Klaasen to lead

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan due to a Grade One hamstring strain.

Published: 09th April 2021 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma

South Africa limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TSHWANE: South Africa limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan due to a Grade One hamstring strain.

Bavuma sustained the injury during the third and final ODI against Pakistan on Wednesday. Cricket South Africa on Friday announced that Heinrich Klaasen will lead the Proteas in the four-match T20I series.

South Africa coach Mark Boucher had revealed the state of Bavuma's injury after the third ODI. The Proteas suffered a 28-run loss in the third ODI and as a result, Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1 on Wednesday.

"Temba is a tough guy so when you see him hobbling around and it's only got worse in the change room, the way he is walking, I think he might have done something fairly bad. He seems to be in pain. It doesn't look good which doesn't put us in a good position," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Boucher as saying.

In other team news, Reeza Hendricks has withdrawn from the series after the birth of his child on Tuesday. Dwaine Pretorius has not been medically cleared to take part in the series as he continues rehabilitation from a rib fracture.

Rassie van der Dussen will continue treatment and monitoring of his Grade One left quadriceps muscle strain.

The following players have been retained from the ODI squad: Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon and Wiaan Mulder.

Proteas T20I Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicket-keeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe.

The first T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heinrich Klaasen South Africa vs Pakistan South Africa vs Pakistan T20 Series South Africa vs Pakistan Series South Africa vs Pakistan First T20 Temba Bavuma
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp