STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings, Steve Smith not included in playing XI

For DC, Tom Curran and Chris Woakes got a look-in with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje still serving their quarantine.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (L) and Chennai Super Kings counterpart MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (L) and Chennai Super Kings counterpart MS Dhoni. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Saturday. For DC, Tom Curran and Chris Woakes got a look-in with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje still serving their quarantine.

Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis completed their overseas line-up. For CSK, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Faf Du Plessis are the four foreign players with Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback to competitive cricket.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 IPL 14 IPL updates IPL scorecard DC vs CSK
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp