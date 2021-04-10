STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma bats for conservation of rhinos

The swashbuckling batsman sported a unique design of his IPL cricket shoes which showcased the endangered species on them.

Published: 10th April 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wore shoes highlighting the great one-horned rhinoceros during the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help build awareness about conserving the endangered species.

This IPL Rohit has taken an unique approach to speak about a cause that he has long supported -- conservation of the one-horned rhinoceros or the Indian rhino. The swashbuckling batsman sported a unique design of his IPL cricket shoes which showcased the endangered species on them on Friday.

"Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. It was special for me to take a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. Every step matters," Rohit tweeted on Saturday.

The Indian rhinoceros faces several threats, including poaching, habitat loss and mass mortality from inbreeding and disease. Defending champions MI lost the match by two wickets at the at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Sharma rhinoceros Mumbai Indians IPL 14 IPL updates IPL 2021 MI vs RCB
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp