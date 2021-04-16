STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Happy to inform you all that I have tested COVID-19 negative and feeling better: Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur announced that she has recovered from coronavirus and urged everyone to take all precautions amid the pandemic.

Published: 16th April 2021 05:26 PM

India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur

India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday announced that she has recovered from coronavirus and urged everyone to take all precautions amid the pandemic.

Harmanpreet had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and the right-handed batter was under home quarantine. Having tested negative, the cricketer has made an appeal to everyone to follow all necessary protocols to fight the pandemic.

"Happy to inform you all that I have tested -ve & I'm feeling better. My only message to y'all is to take care & be extra careful. The virus is real & it's dangerous. Follow all the protocols set up by the authorities. Wishing strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight," Harmanpreet tweeted.

Harmanpreet was last seen on the cricket pitch in the five-match ODI series against South Africa, in which India lost 4-1. In the five-match series, the right-handed batter went on to score 160 runs with her best score of 54 coming in the fourth ODI of the five-match series in Lucknow.

In the fifth and final ODI, Harmanpreet had suffered a hip-flexor injury and as a result, she did not play the three-match T20Is against South Africa.

India lost the three-match T20I series against South Africa 2-1 and the hosts were able to win just the final game of the three-match T20I series. In the absence of Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana had led the Indian women's team in the T20I series.

