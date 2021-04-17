STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI picks nine venues to host T20 World Cup

The BCCI had initially thought of keeping the event to six venues but after several state units expressed interest during an informal meet.

Published: 17th April 2021 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI logo (File Photo| PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has picked nine venues to host the T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November. With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to disrupt normal life and India being the second-most affected country in the world, it remains to be seen if the International Cricket Council approves as many venues.

The nine shortlisted venues are Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The final has been allotted to the Narendra Modi Stadium. The number of venues is two more than what India had used for the 2016 edition. Nagpur and Mohali have been left out this time and instead Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Lucknow have been added.

With 16 teams in action, the BCCI and the ICC have a challenging task at hand to pull off the event -- the first in five years, after 2020 edition in Australia was postponed to 2022 because of the pandemic. The BCCI had initially thought of keeping the event to six venues but after several state units expressed interest during an informal meet ahead of the IPL opener in Chennai, it reached out to the ICC if it can add more to the list. 

Subsequently Lucknow, Hyderabad and Dharamsala have been added to the list. But in Covid times whether the ICC spreads the event across nine venues remains to be seen as it would require frequent travel and setting up bio-bubbles. Moreover, the ICC also sees lesser venues will be more cost effective during the Covid times as teams too may not be preferring constant travel before matches.

It is understood that the BCCI will also present a Plan B to the ICC should the coronavirus situation doesn't improve in India. This involves keeping the venues to not more than four, which will be decided at a later stage. 

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the final. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 World Cup venues
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp