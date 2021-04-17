STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Need to build a bunch of pacers for T20 World Cup, other series: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis

The fast bowling great said that winning the One-Day and T20 series in South Africa was a big achievement for the team.

Published: 17th April 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan bowling great Waqar Younis (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis on Saturday said the team is looking to build a strong pool of pacers ahead of its upcoming assignments, including the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

"All the boys got rest after PSL postponement so fatigue is not a problem with them but we will sit down and discuss with them as we monitor every bowler.

"Of course we will try out other bowlers as we need to build a bunch of pacers for upcoming series and tournaments including the World T20," Waqar said.

The fast bowling great said that winning the One-Day and T20 series in South Africa was a big achievement for the team.

He said the team management would look at giving left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi a break from the coming matches in Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ | Ex-Pakistan player Mohammad Asif alleges Waqar Younis used to cheat with ball to get reverse swing

The team has faced criticism for playing Shaheen Shah without a break across formats in recent months.

Asked about the disappearance of young pacer Naseem Shah from Pakistan squad after being touted as a big find two years ago, Waqar said he was having some injury and fitness issues.

"He is a very promising young fast bowler and we are confident that after playing some more domestic cricket he will come back stronger and better. He is one for the future."

Waqar also defended the performance of his bowlers in the twin series in South Africa, saying they had shown a lot of energy.

"They are getting better and better."

The former Pakistan captain noted that in modern day white-ball cricket bowlers returning 8 to 10 runs per over was expected because of the flat tracks and the demanding conditions.

"The T20 format is so fast-moving and the type of tracks you get sometimes bowlers suffer. I think it's a mix and match as long as you are winning matches no need to worry."

Waqar said that if South Africa were without some of their key players for the last ODI and T20 series, this was not Pakistan's problem.

He also made it clear that he was the bowling coach and had no role in the selection of the team.

"That is not my domain, that is the head coach and captain's domain and I don't try to interfere. I give my feedback and they decide what is best for the team."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Waqar Younis Pakistan Pakistan cricket team T20 world cup
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp