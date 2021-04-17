STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

T20 World Cup preparations are on right track: Babar Azam

Pakistan won the four-match T20 series 3-1 but in two matches, they somehow scampered to victory in the final over against a depleted SA side.

Published: 17th April 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam. (Photo | AFP)

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: His team's frequent batting collapses in the T20 series against South Africa notwithstanding, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said preparations for this year's World Cup in India are on the right track.

Babar, who led Pakistan to their first-ever T20 series win in South Africa and also captained his side to a 2-1 victory in the ODI series, on Friday said he was satisfied with the performances of his players.

"Yes, it is frustrating that our middle and lower-order batsmen couldn't perform to expectations, but cricket is a team game and not everyone can perform in every match," he said after the match in Centurion.

Babar, who saw Pakistan clinch another tight last over win over South Africa in the fourth and final T20 match, said the batting collapse was disappointing.

"It is always difficult for those coming in after the top-order batsmen get out. I think we just needed one partnership to settle things, but that didn't happen," he said.

From 98 for one, Pakistan lost seven wickets before reaching the target of 145.

Pakistan won the four-match T20 series 3-1 but in two matches, they somehow scampered to victory in the final over against a depleted SA side.

"It's great to win both the white-ball series in South Africa and this will give us lot of confidence for the coming matches.

"The series has helped us try out different combinations and I think we are on track in our preparations for the World T20 Cup, by which time we will have our squad ready for the big event," Babar said.

He admitted that the form of some batsmen was a cause for concern.

"I think as a team we did well, we supported each other and the bowlers also staged some strong comebacks in the series although we couldn't take early wickets," he added.

"The more you are successful against good opposition and in different conditions it helps you develop and become a better batsman."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Babar Azam
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp