Grateful for you: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty to KL Rahul

Published: 18th April 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has shared a heartwarming birthday message for her rumored beau KL Rahul on Sunday.

She says she is grateful to have the cricketer in her life.

Athiya posted a string of pictures with Rahul on Instagram. In the images, the two are seen making goofy expressions as they pose for mirror selfies.

Athiya captioned it: "Grateful for you, happy birthday."

The actress's father and actor Suniel Shetty commented : "Truly" along with a black heart emoji.

Rahul and Athiya have constantly shown love on social media. However, the two have not officially confirmed their relationship.

Rahul is currently busy with the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL). He is the captain of the team Punjab Kings.

Athiya was last seen on screen in the 2019 film "Motichoor Chaknachoor", a comedy-drama, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

