On this day in 1986: Javed Miandad struck final ball six to stun India

It was on this date, 35 years ago, when Javed Miandad struck a final ball six to defeat India in the finals of the Austral-Asia Cup.

Published: 18th April 2021 03:24 PM

Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad

Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on this date, 35 years ago, when former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad struck a final ball six to defeat India in the finals of the Austral-Asia Cup.

This match still sends shivers down the spine of ardent cricket fans in both India and Pakistan. Miandad had smashed a six off the final ball of the match bowled by Chetan Sharma.

The feat is remarkable as Pakistan needed four runs off the final ball to win the Austral-Asia Cup. Miandad did not succumb to pressure, giving the cricket fans a memory to cherish forever.

Pakistan needed 246 runs to win the match, and the side found itself at 61/3. It was then that Miandad walked out to the middle and played a match-winning knock of 116.

In his innings, Miandad struck three fours and as many sixes. Batting first, India had got to a score of 245 as Kris Srikkanth made 75 runs while Sunil Gavaskar went on to register 94 runs from 134 balls.

For Pakistan, Wasim Akram scalped three wickets. Miandad has often been involved in fierce battles with India.

During the 1992 World Cup group stage game, Miandad ended up mocking the style of India's wicket-keeper Kiran More.

The Austral-Asia Cup has been played thrice, with Pakistan winning the tournament on all three occasions.

