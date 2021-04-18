STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We expect to make a couple of changes in Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum

McCullum admitted it was wrong on their part to take Varun Chakravarthy out of the bowling attack after the latter dismissed Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.

Published: 18th April 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum on Sunday said his side will make a few changes for their upcoming IPL matches in Mumbai and hoped a change in personnel and venue will revive their campaign.

KKR lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 38 runs -- their second defeat in the ongoing edition -- to slip to sixth place in the standings. "We will probably need fresh legs, expect to make a couple of changes and there will also be a change in venue with Mumbai," McCullum said at the virtual post-match press conference.

KKR have, so far, played their matches in Chennai. "...New place but we have just tidy up some of the areas and we can bounce back in the next couple of games," the former New Zealand captain added. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan's decision to take out spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who dismissed Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in the match's second over, was baffling.

McCullum admitted it was wrong on their part to take Chakravarthy out of the bowling attack after that excellent over. "In hindsight, we would have bowled him then. It was wrong on our part to remove him after that over. Our main aim was to keep him for De Villiers but the plan backfired," McCullum said.

Batting first, De Villiers' master class and Glenn Maxwell's counter-attacking half-century propelled RCB to an imposing 204 for four. In reply, KKR were stopped at 166 for eight as RCB regained the top spot in the pecking order.

Asked about the South African star batsman, McCullum said, "It appears he has come this year with a fresh approach, he is clearly looking very confident, he took the game away from us. This is what world class players do, they put so much pressure on the opposition."

"It was quite a sizeable boundary on one side and quite shorter on other but some tremendous batting from both AB and Maxwell, they took the pitch out of question and put us under pressure. We had to be perfect with our execution, but unfortunately, it wasn't," he added.

Asked about all-rounder Sunil Narine's status, the legendary Kiwi said, "Sunil has had a bit of an injury issue, he wasn't 100 per cent fit, was touch and go for today's game, and we opted for Shakib as he has done so well for us, he also gives us that extra bit in batting."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Knight Riders Brendon McCullum KKR vs RCB KKR in Mumbai IPL 2021 IPL 14 IPL updates
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp