CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni plays 200th match as Chennai Super Kings skipper

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday evening added another feather to his highly illustrious cap as he took the field for the 200th time as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dhoni achieved the feat against the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Dhoni, who has played 207 matches in the IPL, has featured for CSK in the tournament and Champions League T20. Last week, Dhoni played his 200th game for CSK when he took the field against Punjab Kings. In one game, Suresh Raina had captained CSK in the 2012 Champions League T20.

The former India captain also represented Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) 30 IPL matches in the 2016-17 seasons when CSK was serving a two-year ban from the cash-rich league. The 39-year-old, who has led CSK to three IPL titles, is at the eighth spot in the list of leading run-getters in IPL, with 4,632 runs

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against CSK. Both the teams are playing with unchanged XI after winning their respective last games. Interestingly, CSK and RR both lost their opening match of the season.