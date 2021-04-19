STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Sri Lanka batsman Dilhara Lokuhettige banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The ban for Dilhara Lokuhettige is backdated to April 3, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended.

Published: 19th April 2021 04:27 PM

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Former Sri Lanka batsman Dilhara Lokuhettige has been banned from all cricket for eight years after an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The ban for Lokuhettige is backdated to April 3, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended.

As previously announced, following full hearings and presentations of written and oral argument, the Tribunal found Lokuhettige guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 - for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

Article 2.1.4 - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Lokuhettige has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching three counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit, said: "Having represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, Dilhara had attended a number of anti-corruption education sessions and would have known his actions were a breach of the Code.

"The severity of the sanction reflects the seriousness of his offences and his continued refusal to cooperate and should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering getting involved in corruption of any kind."

