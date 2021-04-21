STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Gloucestershire sign New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips for T20 Blast

Gloucestershire on Wednesday announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips for the 2021 T20 Blast campaign.

Published: 21st April 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips

New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips (Photo | Gloucestershire Cricket Twitter)

By ANI

GLOUCESTERSHIRE: Gloucestershire on Wednesday announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips for the 2021 T20 Blast campaign.

Phillips, who will be available to Gloucestershire for the entirety of the T20 Blast season, recently broke the record for the fastest century by a New Zealand batsman in a T20I match, reaching triple digits in just 46 balls against West Indies.

"I'm really excited to join up with Gloucestershire and can't wait to get over to Bristol soon. I loved my time in the UK in 2016 playing club cricket for Brondesbury CC and for the MCC Young Cricketers," Phillips said in an official statement.

"I've always been keen to experience county cricket and I'm very grateful to Gloucestershire for giving me the opportunity," he added.

Having made his T20I debut in 2017, Phillips is already the eighth-highest run-scorer in New Zealand's history with 506 runs at an average of 28.11. He also holds the record for most wicket-keeping dismissals in an innings with four against West Indies in 2017.

"He can bat at the top of the order, in the middle and also add to our firepower at the end. He's a bit of an all-rounder because he bowls and keeps wicket as well so he will give us plenty of options and I'm looking forward to getting him in the team," said interim head coach, Ian Harvey.

Phillips also represented New Zealand in Test cricket against Australia in early 2020. He made a half-century in his maiden innings; 52, the joint highest score of any New Zealander in the match.

Since 2017, Glenn has played in the Caribbean Super League for Jamaica Tallawahs. In just four seasons with the Tallawahs, he is already the third-highest scorer in team history and the 14th highest scorer in the competition's history.

In two of the last three years, he finished second in scoring in the Super League; the other year (2019), he finished fourth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gloucestershire New Zealand Glenn Phillips T20 Blast T20 Blast 2021 New Zealand Cricket
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp