IPL 2021: Half-tons from Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad help CSK post 220/3 against KKR

KKR has made two changes as Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sunil Narine come in for Harbhajan Singh and Shakib Al Hasan.

Published: 21st April 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings' Faf duPlessis scores a boundary during an IPL 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Rider

Chennai Super Kings' Faf duPlessis scores a boundary during an IPL 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo| Twitter/ @IPL)

By ANI

MUMBAI: An anchor knock of 95 runs from Faf du Plessis and half-century from Ruturaj Gaikwad guided the Chennai Super Kings to 220/3 in their allotted 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first, Gaikwad and Du Plessis provided a solid foundation to the side. The openers gave the flying start to the side and played their shots freely all-around the park.

The duo guided the side to the three-figure mark in no time as both the batsmen were on song. They added 115-run for the first wicket. Meanwhile, Gaikwad completed his fifth IPL half-century off 33 balls after a poor form in the first three games.

In the 13th over, spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Gaikwad on 64 runs and got the first breakthrough of the match. His knock was studded with four sixes and six fours.After Gaikwad's dismissal, Moeen Ali joined the party and kept the scoring rate steady. Meanwhile, Du Plessis also scripted his fifty off 35 balls.

Moeen sticks to his role and played a knock of 25 off 12 including two sixes and as many fours. Moeen stitched a 50-run partnership with Du Plessis off 27 balls. Moeen was picked by Sunil Narine in the 17th over.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni promoted himself up in the order and came in to bat at number four. He along with Du Plessis kept the scoring high. Dhoni played a quickfire knock of 17 off seven balls before he was sent back to the pavilion by Andre Russell in the 19th over.

Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on six runs after sending the last ball of the innings over the rope. In the last five overs, CSK batters accumulated 70 runs as KKR failed to find momentum in their favour. Du Plessis remained unbeaten on 95 runs off 60 balls including four sixes and nine fours.

For KKR, Narine, Russell and Chakravarthy bagged one wicket each.

Brief Scores: CSK 220/3 (Faf du Plessis 95*, Ruturaj Gaikwad 64; Sunil Narine 1-34) vs KKR

Eoin Morgan Kolkata Knight riders Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni CSK vs KKR whistle podu Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo IPL 2021 IPL 14 IPL 14 updates
