STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh first Test: Najmul Hossain's maiden ton puts visitors in driver's seat

An unbroken 150-run third-wicket stand between Najmul and Mominul took Bangladesh to 302/2 at the end of the opening day's play.

Published: 21st April 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh batsman Najmul Hossain

Bangladesh batsman Najmul Hossain (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

PALLEKELE: Najmul Hossain smashed his maiden hundred while Mominul Haque and Tamim Iqbal hit fifties as Bangladesh ended day one of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in the driver's seat on Wednesday.

An unbroken 150-run third-wicket stand between Najmul and Mominul took Bangladesh to 302/2 at the end of the opening day's play. Vishwa Fernando might have taken two wickets for Sri Lanka but it was a day of top-class batting from Bangladesh.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh suffered an early jolt as they lost opener Saif Hassan in the second over. Vishwa Fernando trapped Hassan in front of the stumps as Sri Lanka drew first blood.

But Tamim Iqbal stabilised Bangladesh's innings after the loss of the first wicket, hitting his 29th half-century in Test. An unbeaten 98-run stand between Tamim and Najmul Hossain took Bangladesh to 106/1 at lunch.

In the second session, Najmul and Tamim brought up the 100-run stand with the 22-year-old cricketer completing his half-century. It was a patient fifty by Najmul, who along with Tamim helped Bangladesh recover from the early strike.

However, Tamim departed after scoring an attacking 90 in the 39th over. The opening batsman clubbed 15 fours before Fernando sent him back to the pavilion.

Bangladesh dominated the second session despite Tamim's departure as Mominul Haque and Najmul took Bangladesh to 200/2.

In the third session, Sri Lanka failed to make any inroads as Bangladesh ended day one of the opening Test on a high. The third session also saw Najmul hitting his maiden hundred with a glorious drive through the covers.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 302/2 (Najmul Hossain 126*, Mominul Haque 64*; Vishwa Fernando 2-61) vs Sri Lanka

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh First Test Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Series Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Series Najmul Hossain
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp