STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Girish’s century goes in vain

P Girish Prabhu’s century (101) went in vain as Parasuraman Memorial CC lost to Krish CC by five wickets in a first division match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association

Published: 23rd April 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

cricket bat and ball

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: P Girish Prabhu’s century (101) went in vain as Parasuraman Memorial CC lost to Krish CC by five wickets in a first division match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association league played at Wahe-Guru grounds here on Thursday.

Brief scores: First Division: RKS CC 168/8 in 30 ovs (Syed Imran Ahmed 46, S Dhatchanamoorthy 3/60) bt Alagesan CC158 in 27.2 overs (S Dhatchanamoorthy 40, S Beaulet Julin 3/31). Parasuraman MCC 166/4 in 27 ovs (P Girish Prabhu 101) lost to Krish CC 170/5 in 25 ovs (G Manikandan 46).

Vineeth shines
Leg spinner VK Vineeth’s 5 for 17 helped Harrington Cricket Academy beat Elite Cricket Academy by nine runs in the final of the Nandhaa Dairy-U-12 tournament played at Reddy NM Greens grounds.
Brief scores: Final: Harrington CA 130 in 29.4 ovs (VK Vineeth 41, Prajin 3/9) bt Elite CA 121 in 27.3 ovs (Yogabalan 29, RC Jishnu 25, VK Vineeth 5/17, V Shavin 3/20). MoM: VK Vineeth.

Vanspaul to stay with CFC
Chennaiyin FC on Thursday confirmed that versatile Tamil Nadu footballer Edwin Sydney Vanspaul has committed his future to the club after signing a new multi-year contract. Edwin joined the Marina Machans ahead of the 2019-20 Indian Super League campaign and in his debut season, played a starring role in defence and in midfield. Despite being limited to a bit-part role in the 2020-21 season, Edwin was a dependable force whenever called upon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp