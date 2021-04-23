Girish’s century goes in vain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: P Girish Prabhu’s century (101) went in vain as Parasuraman Memorial CC lost to Krish CC by five wickets in a first division match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association league played at Wahe-Guru grounds here on Thursday.

Brief scores: First Division: RKS CC 168/8 in 30 ovs (Syed Imran Ahmed 46, S Dhatchanamoorthy 3/60) bt Alagesan CC158 in 27.2 overs (S Dhatchanamoorthy 40, S Beaulet Julin 3/31). Parasuraman MCC 166/4 in 27 ovs (P Girish Prabhu 101) lost to Krish CC 170/5 in 25 ovs (G Manikandan 46).

Vineeth shines

Leg spinner VK Vineeth’s 5 for 17 helped Harrington Cricket Academy beat Elite Cricket Academy by nine runs in the final of the Nandhaa Dairy-U-12 tournament played at Reddy NM Greens grounds.

Brief scores: Final: Harrington CA 130 in 29.4 ovs (VK Vineeth 41, Prajin 3/9) bt Elite CA 121 in 27.3 ovs (Yogabalan 29, RC Jishnu 25, VK Vineeth 5/17, V Shavin 3/20). MoM: VK Vineeth.

Vanspaul to stay with CFC

Chennaiyin FC on Thursday confirmed that versatile Tamil Nadu footballer Edwin Sydney Vanspaul has committed his future to the club after signing a new multi-year contract. Edwin joined the Marina Machans ahead of the 2019-20 Indian Super League campaign and in his debut season, played a starring role in defence and in midfield. Despite being limited to a bit-part role in the 2020-21 season, Edwin was a dependable force whenever called upon.