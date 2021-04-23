STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I do miss my bowling but it doesn't put more pressure on my batting: Hardik Pandya

Ever since his return from a back surgery he underwent in 2019, Hardik doesn't bowl as much as he used to.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya

By PTI

CHENNAI: Star India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday said he "does miss his bowling" but not being able to do that due to a shoulder niggle in the ongoing IPL doesn't put more pressure on his batting.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene has said that Hardik has not bowled so far in the IPL due to a shoulder niggle. Ever since his return from a back surgery he underwent in 2019, Hardik doesn't bowl as much as he used to.

"I do miss my bowling but I don't think it's putting pressure on my batting. I have played throughout my life as an all-rounder and I am just learning how to deal with it and move on in life with a smile," said Hardik before the start of the game between MI and Punjab Kings.

Hardik had bowled regularly during the five-match T20 series against England last month before rolling his arm over once during the following three-match ODI series as part of his workload management.

