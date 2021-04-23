STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021 Punjab Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 131/6 despite Rohit Sharma's half-century

Punjab has lost their last three games while defending champions Mumbai are also coming after a loss against Delhi Capitals.

Published: 23rd April 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Deepak Hooda of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians during an IPL 2021 match in Chennai

Deepak Hooda of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians during an IPL 2021 match in Chennai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings produced a discipline bowling performance to restrict Mumbai Indians to 131 for six despite a fine half-century by Rohit Sharma in the IPL here on Friday. Mumbai struggled to 21 for one in the first six overs, the lowest powerplay score this season after being put into bat.

A 79-run stand between Rohit (63 off 52) and Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 27) steadied the ship for the five-time champions but they could not find the final flourish, managing only 34 runs in the last five overs for the loss of four wickets.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, playing his first game of the season, was the standout bowler for Punjab Kings with two wickets for 21 runs in four overs.Lead pacer Mohammad Shami (2/21 in four overs) was also impressive.

As has been the case so far at Chepauk, batsmen found it extremely difficult to get going early in the innings on a slow surface. Quinton de Kock perished as early as the second over after he mistimed one off spinner Deepak Hooda to be caught at mid-on.

Ishan Kishan (6 off 17) came ahead of Suryakumar Yadav at number three but the southpaw struggled once again before being caught behind in Bishnoi's first over, making it 26 for two in seven overs. Rohit, at the other end, managed to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen bowled a high full toss to Rohit in the 10th over and he duly dispatched it over the cow corner for a six to release some pressure. After Suryakumar joined Rohit in the middle, batting suddenly started looking much easier.

A well-set Rohit started playing the ball late and was good with finding the gaps. Suryakumar, at the other end, got into the groove with a four and six off left-arm pacer Arshdeep. Their partnership ended after Suryakumar failed to execute a reverse sweep to be caught at short third man off Bishnoi's bowling, leaving Mumbai at 105 for three with 23 balls left in the innings.

Some much-needed lusty blows were expected from the likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard in the death overs but Punjab were able to keep them quiet.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 131 for 6 (Rohit Sharma 63 off 5 balls, Suryakumar Yadav 33 off 27 balls, Mohd Shami 2/21, Ravi Bishnoi 2/21) vs Punjab Kings

