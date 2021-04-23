STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in IPL history

Kohli is leading the IPL highest run-getter chart followed by Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner and Rohit Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Playing in his 196th IPL match here at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli achieved the feat in the 13th over against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli and opener Devdutt Padikkal gave a solid start to the side and put up a dominating show while chasing 178.

Kohli is leading the IPL highest run-getter chart followed by Suresh Raina (5,448), Shikhar Dhawan (5,428) David Warner (5,384) and Rohit Sharma (5,368). Kohli was just 51 runs behind the milestone figure before the match. As soon he hit his 51st run of the innings he became the first batter to do so in the IPL.

Earlier, Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia played knocks of 46 and 40 runs respectively to steer Rajasthan Royals to 177/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

