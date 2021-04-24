STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How we play SRH's Rashid Khan on Chepauk will hold key: Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif

Buoyed by their win over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals will be looking to build on their momentum against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan (L) and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan (L) and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif (File photo| Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels how his team plays star Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan on a slow Chepauk surface will hold key in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Buoyed by their win over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals will be looking to build on their momentum against Sunrisers Hyderabad. "The way we play Rashid Khan is going to be the key for us on this pitch," said Kaif in a team release.

Kaif added that batting on the pitch in Chennai has been difficult, but the experienced their batting line-up is certainly up for the challenge. "Shikhar has been batting really well and Smith batted well in the last game. Amit Mishra bowled beautifully in the last game, and we have Ravichandran Ashwin as well. Marcus Stoinis bowled well with the new ball in the last match and the way Rishabh has been leading the side, especially on a turning track, has been a great sign," she said.

When asked about all-rounder Axar Patel's return to the Delhi Capitals squad after recovering from COVID-19, Kaif said, "The balance of the Delhi Capitals squad is now perfect. He has been a key member of this franchise. He played a major role in the team finishing as runner-up last season and it will be no different this year. Axar, Mishra and Ashwin playing together will be a dream spin bowling attack for us."

