On birthday, coronavirus-free Sachin Tendulkar announces plan to donate plasma

Published: 24th April 2021 02:28 PM

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said he has recovered from COVID-19 and will donate plasma when he is eligible.

Tendulkar, celebrating his 48th birthday on Saturday, tested positive for the virus on March 27 and had to be briefly hospitalised here as a precautionary measure.

"I would like to give a message, which the doctors have told me to give. Last year, I had inaugurated a plasma donation centre and their message, if plasma is given at the right time, patients can recover faster," Tendulkar said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

"I personally, when permissible, will donate it and I have spoken to the doctors," he added.

Tendulkar had been in home isolation after he was discharged from hospital on April 8.

A donor should not have any symptoms of the infection for at least 14 days prior to plasma donation.

The legendary right-handed batsman appealed to people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma, to help the others.

"And you all, who have recovered from COVID-19, consult your doctor and when permissible, please donate blood, it can reduce a lot of problems.

"We know what problems our family members, friends have, till we are unwell," added the iconic player.

Usually, the donated plasma from COVID recovered patients is used for treatment of the patients who are positive for the virus.

Tendulkar also thanked the doctors for keeping him in a positive frame of mind during his treatment.

"...thank you so very much for your birthday wishes. It's truly made my day. Last month has been a tough month for me. I was tested positive and had to be isolated for 21 days.

"Your prayers and good wishes, my family's prayers and good wishes, friends, last but not the least, all the doctors and the staff with them, they kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover.

A big thank you to all of you," he said.

Comments

