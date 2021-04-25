STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shoaib Malik's scathing attack after Pakistan's loss to Zimbabwe

The Babar Azam-led side, after restricting the hosts to 118 for nine, were bundled out for 99 in the second T20I.

Published: 25th April 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HARARE: Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Malik has been unrelenting in his criticism of the cricket administrators in his country after the former World T20 champions suffered a humiliating 19-run defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on April 23.

The Babar Azam-led side, after restricting the hosts to 118 for nine, were bundled out for 99 in the second T20I. The series is now level at 1-1 with the last match scheduled at the same venue later on Sunday.

In a scathing tweet, Malik wrote, "Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white-ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time."

Malik, who last played a Test, against England in 2015 and an ODI against Indian in June 2019, added, "When your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation? On top of that, when you don't let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen."

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja termed it a dark moment in the country's cricketing history. "Pakistan players played reckless shots and there was no technique or partnership. Muzarabani was the only quality bowler in the Zimbabwe line-up. And if you get a chance to watch the replays you will see that our batting seemed so ordinary against him," said Raja in a video uploaded on YouTube.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zimbabwe Shoaib Malik Pakistan
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp