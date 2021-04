TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league championship: Vignesh's 98 helps Mugappair CC pull off thrilling victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on D Vignesh Yadav’s 98, Mugappair CC defeated Ambattur CC by four runs in a close First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league championship on Saturday.

Brief scores: I Division: Mugappair CC 212/7 in 45 ovs (D Vignesh Yadav 98, R Rajaguru 41, SG Karneeswaran 4/49) bt Ambattur CC 208 in 44 ovs (Abhijith 72, R Sathish Kumar 26, D Vignesh Yadav 4/41; R Sai Kiran 3/42). Korattur CC 186 in 42.1 ovs (RI Sanjay Soorya 87, R Ram Kumar 59; K Namasivayam 4/27; S Akshay Kumar 3/28) bt FSCA 157 in 42.1 ovs (K Namasivayam 39, S Akshay Kumar 32, Rishab Sudhir 33; S Naresh Kumar 6/43). II Division (play-offs): Semifinals: Classic CC 142 in 28.5 ovs (R Vinoth Kumar 51, B Haresh 3/36, RG Bharath Raj 3/37) bt Pattabiram CA 138/9 in 30 ovs (M Sabari Prabhu 26; S Vignesh Kumar 3/37).

III Division: Stag CC 181/6 in 30 ovs (SS Srinath 41, VV Manjunath 38, B Anbumani 38) lost to SRIHER RC 186/1 in 20.5 ovs (M Bharath 85 n.o, Nihal Chinnadurai 46; J Jones Daniel 35 n.o). SRIHER RC 170 in 29.3 ovs (Nihal Chinnadurai 50, Aditya Balaji 25; N Senthil 6/50) bt WABCO Ind RC 136 /9 in 30 ovs (J Daniel Raj 41, M Deni Kishore 37; D Praveen Kumar 6/31, J Jones Daniel 3/25). IV Division: SRF RC 103 in 26.1 ovs (N Kumar 29; L Ananda Roopan 3/25, M Kundan Kumar 3/6, SK Anritha 3/22) lost to Frankworrell CC 104/3 in 21.2 ovs (S Surya Narayanan 47 n.o). IEC RC 183 in 30 ovs (DB Aravindan 87, J Dinesh Kumar 26, V Thendral 4/28, A Kumar 3/24) lost to CPCL RC 184/6 in 28.4 ovs (R Ramesh 59, C Manikandan 40; C Chandra Kumar 3/40).

Harrington win

Wicketkeeper JR Nitin's 39 runs helped Harrington CA beat Elite CA by eight wickets in the semifinals of the Reddy’s Sumangali U-11 tournament.

Brief scores: Elite CA 129/5 in 25 overs (Prajin 54) lost to Harrington CA 130/2 in 23.3 ovs (JR Nitin 39).

YSCA Trophy postponed. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the inauguration of the 51st All-India YSCA Trophy cricket tournament has be­en postponed from May 1 by a week.