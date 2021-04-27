STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Knee surgery performed, Natarajan thanks BCCI and medical team

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer was ruled out of the League last week due to the injury that he originally picked up during the tour of Australia earlier this year.

Indian seamer T Natarajan (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's yorker sensation T Natarajan on Tuesday underwent a surgery to treat a knee injury that had ruled him out of IPL-14.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer was ruled out of the League last week due to the injury that he originally picked up during the tour of Australia earlier this year.

He thanked the BCCI and medical team for looking after him.

"Today, I underwent knee surgery - and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I'm grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me," Natarajan tweeted.

The 30-year-old Natarajan had played only two games for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

It is understood that he had never fully recovered from the knee injury because of heavy workload he endured on the tour of Australia.

After the tour of Australia, he had gone for rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

It is believed that he was declared fit to make a return for the limited overs series against England despite not being 100 per cent match ready.

Natarajan became an overnight sensation with his yorkers at the death during the last IPL and subsequently played all three formats for India in Australia.

After he was back in India from Australia, it was never made public that he had sustained a knee injury.

