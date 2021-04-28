STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I have total control in team and selection matters, says Pakistan batsman Babar Azam

The Pakistan captain also said that the two-Test series that starts in Harare against Zimbabwe from Thursday would not be an easy assignment for his team.

Published: 28th April 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's top batsman Babar Azam on Wednesday dismissed criticism that he was a powerless captain, who took dictation from head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq.

The top ODI batsman frequently faces accusations of being a captain without authority and recently former skipper Shoaib Malik in tweets inferred that Babar was not taking independent decisions.

Some other former captains and players have also advised Babar to be more authoritative as captain.

Babar said in a virtual press conference that the debate over whether he was a captain with authority should end now.

"I don't understand but frequently it is said in press conferences and in the media that I don't have authority and don't take independent decisions," Babar said.

"I want to make it clear once and for all that I have total control and say in team selection and other matters. I handle everything on the field and I decide the playing eleven with the management giving their input. I know what my responsibilities are as captain," he said.

Babar also made it clear he had no issues with the head coach and whether Pakistan needed a white ball coach was the domain of PCB.

"The team management is fully supporting every player, so I am happy, he said.

The Pakistan captain also said that the two-Test series that starts in Harare against Zimbabwe from Thursday would not be an easy assignment for his team.

He said they would more or less go with the same combination that was played in the home series against South Africa.

Babar said that Zimbabwe might be low in Test rankings but no team could be taken lightly at the top level and that the African nation would have the advantage of playing at home.

The Test batsman also said he was not worried about the frequent middle order failures in the white ball series.

Asked about the absence of seasoned leg-spinner, Yasir Shah from the series due to an injury, Babar said experience is always missed but Pakistan had other good spinners in Nauman Ali Nawaz and Zahid Mahmood.

Yasir since his debut in 2014 has missed a series only once when Pakistan played a lone test in Ireland and a two Test series in England in 2018.

Responding to a question that many people felt he was a selfish player, Babar said he does not agree.

Babar also said he was working hard on getting into the mode of finishing off matches and also try to convert 50s into 100s and 100s into bigger scores.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babar Azam Pakistan
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp