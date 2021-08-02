Rahil guides Trichy to 6-wicket win

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-Arm spinner Rahil Shah secured a six-wicket victory for Ruby Trichy Warriors against Salem Spartans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday. In four overs, he conceded just 16 runs and took one wicket as Trichy restricted Salem to 116/8. Trichy chased down the target with nine balls to spare.

“It feels great as we finally won back-to-back matches. We have a six-day break, so it’ll be good for us. I’m pretty happy with our bowling,” said Rahil.

In the other match, Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 24 runs. Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, who was part of India’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, starred with the ball as he took 4/30.

Brief scores: Salem Spartans 116/8 in 20 ovs (M Poiyamozhi 2/25, Saravana Kumar 2/26) lost to Ruby Trichy Warriors 120/4 in 18.3 ovs (Aditya Ganesh 28 n.o.); Chepauk Super Gillies 159/7 in 20 ovs (Kaushik Gandhi 45, N Jagadeesan 40, U Sasidev 29) bt Dindigul Dragons 135/8 in 20 ovs (Hari Nishanth 39, Sai Kishore 4/30)