STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I don't think India can have any complaints if we leave a bit of grass: England pacer James Anderson

James Anderson, who has played 162 Tests since his debut in 2003, said that the IPL generation of batters have a fearless approach.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

England's James Anderson during nets practice prior to the first Test Match between England and India at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham.

England's James Anderson during nets practice prior to the first Test Match between England and India at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: Just like India did at home earlier this year, the seasoned James Anderson says, England must play to their advantage in the five-match Test series against the fancied visitors, by preparing "good pitches" with pace and bounce.

The return series begins with the opening Test here from Wednesday.

"I don't think India can have any complaints if we do leave a bit of grass on because what we came up against (them) on our tour of India last time, we certainly played into India's hands.

"They used their home advantage to their benefit and I think a lot of teams around the world do it," Anderson said during a con-call with select Indian journalists on Monday.

One of the game's finest seamers with 617 Test wickets to his name, Anderson added, "So, if there is grass left on it, India have got a strong seam attack as well.

"I would be hoping for some good pitches, we want pace and carry in our pitches, certainly from seam attack's selfish point of view, we want pace and bounce, because we know it's going to swing, so nicks just carry.

"That picture of the pitch (here) was taken three days before the first Test. A lot can change in between. I'm sure they are going to trim some grass and roll it as well."

Anderson, who has played 162 Tests since his debut in 2003, said that the IPL generation of batters have a fearless approach and cited Rishabh Pant as an example.

"It is something that I feel fortunate to have done and it has been a real experience, playing against different generations of batters.

"I think IPL generation of players, you can definitely see a difference and a more fearless approach, not scared of playing any shot in any format okay.

"Use Rishabh Pant as an example, reverse sweeping me in the last tour of India with a new ball and you never see Sourav Ganguly do that," he said.

"So, it is something that is exciting to see, it is a different challenge as well for bowlers, when you get this sort of style of player who is not afraid to go over the top in Test cricket, or play extravagant shots. I think it is great for the viewer at home to watch," he added.

The veteran seamer refused to single out any Indian batsman ahead of the series and maintained that the team has a very strong batting line-up.

"India have a very strong batting line up and as an opposition you don't want to single out players because they have quality batsmen right throughout.

"Kohli is obviously an important wicket since he is the captain and the positive influence he has on the team. Pujara is someone who can stay at the crease for long time and holds things together. So yes, he's an important wicket.

"But if you look through the whole squad, the guys who are going to miss out have huge quality and it's very difficult to single one batsman out. We have got to make a plan for everyone and every wicket is important," elaborated Anderson.

England will miss the services of star all-rounder Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in the series.

Anderson said that his role would remain the same and he would look to play all the five Tests.

"Our job is to prepare as well as we can for five Tests. I want to play five Tests, Stuart Broad wants to play five as well. All other bowlers will want to play every Test match. All we can do is try and bowl well enough and be fit enough to be selected.

"Then it's up to the captain and coach as to who plays, what's the best balance in the team. All we can do is prepare physically and mentally.

"I don't think the absence of Archer and Stokes will change my mentality as I want to play every game, all five games possible.

"I'm still hungry to play, though I've realised that with a schedule like this -- five Tests in six weeks -- it might be difficult for a bowler to play every game," he concluded.

The first Test match will be aired on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 from August 4, starting 3.30 PM IST.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Anderson India India vs England England India vs England Series India vs England Test series India vs England First Test
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp