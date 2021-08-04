India vs England first Test: Hosts to bat first, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur in playing XI, Ashwin dropped
KL Rahul is set to open with Rohit Sharma while pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj replaced Ashwin and Ishant Sharma from the last Test match.
Published: 04th August 2021 03:43 PM
NOTTINGHAM: England won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first Test here on Wednesday with visitors keeping seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin out of the playing XI to shore up their batting.
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson