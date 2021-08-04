STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board allows Umar Akmal to resume playing club matches

In July, Umar Akmal apologised for not reporting corrupt approaches last year, which led to him being banned for 12 months.

Published: 04th August 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Controversial Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been allowed to resume playing club cricket as part of his rehabilitation process, which commenced last month, the country's Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

In July, Umar had apologised for not reporting corrupt approaches last year, which led to him being banned for 12 months.

"In the processes completed to date, Umar has shown remorse, attended an anti-corruption lecture and participated in a Q&A session conducted by the Security and Anti-Corruption Department," PCB said in a statement.

The board also said that if Umar completes his rehabilitation process successfully he will become eligible to participate in the Pakistan Domestic Cricket Season 2021/22.

Umar, 30, who has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20 Internationals in a controversial career, was provisionally suspended one night before the PSL began in February 2020 for not reporting spot-fixing approaches made to him in Lahore.

The PCB Anti-Corruption Tribunal initiated charges against him and held hearings after which it banned him for three years in April this year.

But he appealed before a PCB appeal tribunal which reduced the ban to 18-months.

The PCB contested the reduction of ban and filed a petition in the Court of Arbitration for sports in Geneva while Umar also filed an appeal against the ban at the same forum.

The CAS in its ruling earlier this year set the ban period at 12-months but imposed a fine of 4.2 million rupees on Umar after finding him guilty of breaching the Anti-Corruption code.

Umar, who remained suspended from all cricket activities from February 2020 and completed his ban two months back, also paid the fine in full to PCB after the board earlier rejected his request to pay the fine in installments.

Umar was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents that took place in Lahore before the Pakistan Super League 5 began in Karachi on February 20.

Umar's two elder bothers, Kamran and Adnan have also both played Test and International cricket for the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Umar Akmal Pakistan Cricket
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp