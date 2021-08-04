TNPL: Nellai Royal Kings beats Dindigul Dragons in a thriller

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A captain’s knock of 44 from Baba Aparajith and Sanjay Yadav’s (31) calculated assault towards the end ensured a five-wicket win for Nellai Royal Kings over Dindigul Dragons in the TNPL 5 at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Tuesday.

After opener L Surya Prakash fell early, Aparajith and Pradosh Ranjan Paul added 62 runs for the second wicket and put their team in control. After a slight wobble, Baba Indrajith and Sanjay steadied the ship before the former took them home.

Earlier, a half-century (60, 48b, 5x4, 2x6) by R Srinivasan and a valuable 30 by Mani Bharathy helped Dindigul post a modest 147/5 in 20 overs. Srinivasan’s innings was effortless and fluent.

Brief scores: Dindigul Dragons 147/5 in 20 ovs (R Srinivasan 60, Mani Bharathy 30, R Vivek 32 n.o., Athisayaraj Davidson 2/23) lost to Nellai Royal Kings 148/5 in 18.5 ovs (B Aparajith 44, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 27, Sanjy Yadav 31).