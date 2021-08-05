India vs England first Test: KL Rahul shines but James Anderson swings it back in favour of hosts

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For 117 minutes in the morning of Day Two in Trent Bridge, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma hardly put a foot wrong. Respecting the conditions and showing discipline and restraint to play anything even remotely away from the body, with every passing delivery, they were building a platform, sans any sort of risk. On an overcast day, the English attack kept testing them, even tempting them at times, but shoulders were beginning to drop.

There were relaxed faces at the dressing room balcony. The No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara was seated with his jumpers on. 97/0. The new ball was beginning to get old. The lunch would have tasted nice. It was then that with three balls to go for lunch, Ollie Robinson bowled a bouncer to Rohit — a delivery England seldom tested the openers with all morning. And immediately, his instincts took over. Out came the pull shot, which went straight to Sam Curran at backward square-leg.

97/1 at lunch. It was still a job very well done in these parts. But little did anyone know what was coming. The middle-order, especially if put under pressure, has taken no time to wilt. Their No 3 has made notable contributions, but it has been 18 Tests since he scored a century, with his last dating back to Sydney 2019. Captain Virat Kohli's form may not be a concern, but the last time he reached three figures in any format was in November 2019. No 5, Ajinkya Rahane got a century in the Boxing Day Test, but he hasn't been able to induce confidence in the middle.

Ahead of the Test series, India pondered about rejigging their middle-order but restrained for the time being. However that they lacked confidence in the middle-order clearly showed, when they opted for Ravindra Jadeja, fully expecting his skills with the bat will be needed more than Ravichandran Ashwin's off-spin. And it showed why.

As play resumed after lunch in overcast conditions, England had their tails up. The old ball has now started to talk and with all the noise of intent around, Pujara looked every bit uncharacteristic in his 16-ball stay before James Anderson found his outside edge. 104/2. In came Kohli, only for Anderson to double-guess him — Kohli was expecting the inswinger — and sent a delivery that held his line and took his edge to go level with Anil Kumble's tally of 619 wickets. 104/3.

By the time Rahane's nervous stay ended with a run-out, the middle-order had undone all the hard work done by the openers in the first session. More than how they did, the bigger worry would be how they let it happen again. It is not as if they are not aware of it. They have found a pattern in such collapses and have tried to fix it. But going by what unfolded on Thursday, it doesn't induce confidence or show signs of improving.

Amidst all this chaos, Rahul looked calm and composed. Those pushes and drives that proved to be his undoing in the previous tour were nowhere to be seen on Thursday. He played and missed, and once he found the confidence, boundaries flew, but he seldom got carried away.