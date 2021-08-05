STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand to tour Pakistan to play limited over cricket

The PCB said in a statement that New Zealand will be the first side to visit Pakistan in what will be a bumper 2021-22 season for the local cricket fans and supporters.

Published: 05th August 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)

By PTI

KARACHI: New Zealand will play three ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals on their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that the three ODIs, which is part of the ICC World Cup Super League, will be held at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium, while the T20Is will be staged at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

New Zealand will tour Pakistan from September 15 to October 3.

The PCB said in a statement that New Zealand will be the first side to visit Pakistan in what will be a bumper 2021-22 season for the local cricket fans and supporters.

After New Zealand, the England men and women sides will play white-ball matches in Pakistan before West Indies are expected to arrive in Karachi in December for three ODIs and three T20Is.

Australia is also scheduled to undertake a full tour in February/March 2022.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said the coming series against top-ranked sides like New Zealand will be a perfect start to a highly-exciting home season of red and white-ball cricket.

He said the ICC World Test Championship winners will return to Pakistan next year to play Test matches.

"The 2019 World Cup finalists, who are also the World Test champions and ranked third in T20Is, will draw tremendous attraction and interest from the local fans, and will reinforce Pakistan's status as a safe and secure country," he said.

New Zealand cricket had just a few days back said that the tour would be confirmed on the basis of a report from a security consultant, Reg Dickason who will visit Pakistan in August to assess the security and COVID-19 protocols for the tour.

But Wasim Khan said that the tour was now been confirmed and New Zealand Cricket has accepted the PCB offer to play two additional Twenty20 Internationals.

"These will not only provide extra games to both the countries as part of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup preparations, but will also allow New Zealand players to spend extra days in Pakistan, familiarise with our culture and enjoy our hospitality," he said.

"With leading cricket playing countries resuming their tours to Pakistan in 2019, I remain confident and optimistic that the 2021-22 season starting with the series against New Zealand will prove to be a catalyst in rejuvenating our talented youngsters while attracting new fans to the game that has the most passionate following in the country.

" NZC Chief Executive David White said "We're very much looking forward to returning to Pakistan for the start of their home international season.

"New Zealand was the first country outside India to tour Pakistan and we share a close relationship with the PCB.

" Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the three ODIs on September 17, 19 and 21, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from September 25 to October 3.

New Zealand last toured Pakistan in November 2003 and played five ODIs.

Their visit came a year after they abandoned a Test tour after a bomb blast outside their team hotel in Karachi targeted a coaster carrying French oval officials.

Series schedule: Sep 11 – Arrival in Islamabad Sep 12-14 – Room isolation Sep 15-16 – Training/practice/intra-squad match Sep 17 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi Sep 19 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi Sep 21 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi Sep 25 – 1st T20I, Lahore Sep 26 – 2nd T20I, Lahore Sep 29 – 3rd T20I, Lahore Oct 1 – 4th T20I, Lahore Oct 3 – 5th T20I, Lahore.

PTI ATK ATK 08051427 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
new zealand vs pakistan
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp