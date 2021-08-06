India vs England first Test: Emotions came out as I got their best player out, says James Anderson after dismissing Virat Kohli

By ANI

NOTTINGHAM: The James Anderson-Virat Kohli contest is one every cricket fan looks forward to when England and India clash. And it was no different on Thursday as the India skipper walked into bat on the second day of the opening Test. It was Anderson who stole the show as he dismissed Kohli for a golden duck.

But speaking to the media after the day's action, Anderson played the rivalry down and said it is all about playing to one's strength and keep individual battles out.

"I try not to focus too much on that (on his battle with Virat Kohli). I think it is important we as bowlers do what we do best in our strength. I was trying to swing the ball away from the two openers and get that edge. After that, I was trying to attack the stumps and bowl a tad straighter. You have to keep individual battles out of it," said Anderson while replying to an ANI query.

When ANI asked which wicket was more special between Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli, Anderson replied: "Yeah, it is unfair to pick one because they are both great batsmen. So to get them both out, it is great and I am delighted. I cannot pick one."

Asked about the team making a comeback after the openers put on 97 to put India in control, the pacer agreed that the game is back in the balance. "Yeah, I think it was a really good fightback, I thought we batted really well. We saw in our first innings that if you bat well on this pitch then you can score runs and form partnerships but also it can be difficult to start on. If you get one wicket then you can get a cluster, we stuck to our task as a bowling group. To get a couple of wickets like that with especially Virat being such an influencing player for them, it was great," he said.

Asked again about picking the prized wicket of Kohli, he said: "Yeah, well, it is right up there (Kohli's wicket). It is always good to get a world-class player out, and he is certainly one of the best. Some emotion there, celebration after getting him out. But yeah, it was such a big wicket, and to bowl the ball right where I wanted to and for him to nick it, the emotion came out. Getting the team back in the match and getting their best player out, that's why the emotion came out."

Dangerman Rishabh Pant is still at the crease and was just warming up when rain played spoilsport. And Anderson said it will be important to hit the right areas against Pant.

"Yeah, we got a taste of what he (Rishabh Pant) was planning to do today. Used his feet to a ball, we know the way he is going to play, he is aggressive and he might play a shot that is out of the ordinary. He is a fantastic player so we need to accept that. We have to concentrate on hitting the best areas and yeah, you gotta hope he nicks one as I said he is a great player. Nothing specific plan for him, I would just look to bowl my best ball," he said.