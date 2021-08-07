STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman stars as Bangladesh seal first series win over Australia

When Australia needed 23 runs in the last two overs, Mustafizur conceded just one run in the penultimate over.

Published: 07th August 2021 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh cricket team

Australia's Daniel Christian walks off the field as Bangladesh cricketers celebrate after winning the third Twenty20 international cricket match. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

DHAKA: Bangladesh overcame a Nathan Ellis hat trick to take the Twenty20 series against Australia after winning the third game by 10 runs on Friday.

Bangladesh clinched the series 3-0 with two games to spare.

Pacer Ellis became the first bowler to claim a hat trick on debut in T20s as Bangladesh was restricted to 127-9. Under pressure, the Bangladesh bowlers were up to the task of defending their total by limiting Australia to 117-4.

“We won the key moments, when it mattered most,” Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said. ”Tonight Mustafizur was superb. We felt we are a very good side, though the ranking doesn't show that. We just need to play with a big heart and balanced mind while executing our skills.”

Although he didn't get a wicket, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s economic bowling was key. His cutter and slower deliveries baffled the Australians, and he returned superb figures of 4-0-9-0.

When Australia needed 23 runs in the last two overs, Mustafizur conceded just one run in the penultimate over.

Alex Carey struck a six off the first ball of the last over against offspinner Mahedi Hasan but Australia ultimately fell short.

Mitchell Marsh hit a 47-ball 51 to be their top scorer for a third straight time. He came to the crease after opener and captain Matthew Wade fell for 1 with Australia at 8-1.

Pace bowler Shoriful Islam (2-29) dismissed Marsh with the first ball of the 18th over and turned the game towards Bangladesh.

Ben McDermott, one of the three changes by Australia, scored 35 after opening.

Carey was 20 not out.

"We just didn't take the opportunities with the bat which was disappointing,” Wade said. "(Easy chase) wasn't really the feeling in the box. We know their closing overs are really hard. Some of their bowlers won't give more than four-five runs an over.”

After the game was delayed for 1 hour, 15 minutes, Bangladesh decided to bat first and immediately rued it when opener Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar were dismissed and the side was 3-2 in three overs.

Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan added 44 runs for the third wicket until the latter was dismissed for 26.

Mahmudullah batted to the last over and reached 52 off 53.

Ellis rattled his stump for his debut wicket and followed it with the wickets of Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan to become the third Australian and 16th bowler to achieve a T20 hat trick.

Also, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and legspinner Adam Zampa took two wickets each.

The fourth T20 is on Saturday.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bangladesh cricket Bangladesh vs Australia T20 cricket Nathan Ellis Mahmudullah Mustafizur Rahman
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp