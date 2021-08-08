England vs India first Test: Rain plays spoilsport again as fifth day's start delayed

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: Heavy rain and thick cloud cover delayed the start of the first session on the fifth day of the opening Test match with India needing 157 runs more and hosts England in search of nine wickets.

Chasing a victory target of 209, India finished the fourth day on 52 for 1 after England, riding on skipper Joe Root's 21st Test hundred, scored 303 in their second innings.

This was after India got a 95-run first innings lead in reply to hosts' total of 183.

It remains to be seen how much overs can be sneaked in the remaining two sessions in case play is not possible till lunch.