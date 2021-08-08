STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

First Test: Jasprit Bumrah fifer helps India foil England despite Joe Root ton, need 157 more to win

It was Root's 21st Test hundred -- a masterful 109 off 172 balls, that saw England put up a much-improved batting show, scoring 303 in 85.5 overs and secure a lead of 208 runs.

Published: 08th August 2021 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bumrah

Jasprit polished the tail in a jiffy with the second new ball. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: Skipper Joe Root led from the front with a superb counter-attacking hundred but Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul on the fourth day made India favourites to chase down a tricky victory target of 209 against England in the first Test.

In the time left during the penultimate hour, India scored 52 for one with Stuart Broad dismissing KL Rahul (26 off 38 balls) with a beauty.

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on 12 each.

It was Root's 21st Test hundred -- a masterful 109 off 172 balls, that saw England put up a much-improved batting show, scoring 303 in 85.5 overs and secure a lead of 208 runs.

Bumrah (5/64 in 19 overs) polished the tail in a jiffy with the second new ball en route to his sixth five-wicket haul.

However, the Indian bowlers were taken to task by the England captain, whose mode of survival for the better part of the innings was swift counter-attack that fetched him as many as 14 boundaries before Bumrah got one to rear up ensuring Rishabh Pant had the easiest of catches.

The difference between an easy target of 150 and a "neither here nor there" kind of target was primarily Root.

On the final day, if weather permits, India will need another 157 runs but in these conditions, it could prove to be more than a handful with James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson making the ball talk.

Sam Curran is also expected to play a decent supporting role.

However, the day belonged to Root, who once again bossed the Indian bowling having scored a half-century in the first essay. Fully aware about the potency of the four-pronged Indian pace and seam attack, Root, who came out at 46 for 2, never for once batted for survival. He left that for Dom Sibley (28 off 133 balls) during their 89 run stand in which he was the primary scorer.

Whether opening the bat face to use Bumrah's pace to glide it past gully or crunching Mohammed Siraj (2/84 in 25 overs) and Mohammed Shami's (1/72 in 15.5 overs) half-volleys through the cover, Root was a delight to watch.

Shardul Thakur (2/37 in 13 overs) did trouble him a couple of times but not consistently enough.

There were a few unsuccessful appeals but Root was head and shoulders above the other English batsmen as second highest score of 30 by Jonny Bairstow would indicate.

All the Indian bowlers save the normally dependable Shami bowled wicket-taking deliveries.

The Indian bowlers were not as sharp as the first innings with too many boundaries being scored, 37 in all.

Even if one considers that two to three of them were streaky but 30 plus hits to the fence in a relatively low scoring game in conducive bowling conditions may just play a larger role in the final context of the game.

As far as Bumrah is concerned, a match-haul of nine wickets will certainly make him feel much better as his decision to bowl fuller rather than hitting the hard lengths paid dividends.

His ability to make the ball rear awkwardly and straighten from length did play its part in this game and certainly augurs well for India in the coming games.

He got Zak Crawley with one that was shaping in but straightened while Sibley tried to go for a loose cover drive when the ball seamed back to take an inside edge.

While Root's kicked up from length, Curran was the only one who got a bouncer and Stuart Broad had to counter a mean yorker, which he failed.

As far Shardul Thakur is concerned, he has justified his selection as as the fourth seamer with four wickets in two innings and getting the ball to move both ways.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Joe Root Shardul Thakur England Test Series India vs England
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp