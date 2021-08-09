2018 Blind Cricket World Cup winning team member works as labourer in Gujarat's Navsari

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: At a time when the national leaders are making a beeline for felicitating medal-winning Olympians and showering prizes on them, a cricket World Cup winner continues his struggle for two square meals. Naresh Tumda (29), who was part of the team that won the Blind Cricket World Cup in 2018 by beating Pakistan in Sharjah, is currently making ends meet working as a daily-wage labourer in his hometown Navsari in Gujarat.

Tumda had applied for many government jobs, but to no avail. “I earn Rs 250 a day, which is hardly enough to support my poor parents. I urge the government to grant me a job,” said Tumda, surrounded by medals, certificates and photographs with cricketers and celebrities in his small house.

After his pleas elicited no response, Tumda became a vegetable seller. However, the income from the gig was not enough. “I can barely make ends meet with my paltry wages. My parents are old; my father cannot work. I am the sole breadwinner for the family. I have been expecting the government to show consideration for the past two years,” he said.

Tumda started playing at the age of five. In 2014, he was selected in the Gujarat team, and a call to the national line up followed. In the final of the World Cup, India chased down Pakistan’s target of 308 runs, with two wickets to spare.

Reminiscing his playing days, Tumda recalled the euphoria of beating the archrivals in a match that went to the wire. India, who remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, chased down the target of 309 inside 39 overs to win the trophy. Sunil Ramesh (93) and Ajay Reddy (62) top-scored for India. The 2018 victory on followed India’s T20 Blind World Cup victory in 2017. Even then, India had defeated Pakistan in the final to successfully defend their title.

Tumda said the team was well-received by the dignitaries and officials upon return from Sharjah. He recalled meeting Union ministers and even President Ram Nath Kovind.

Naresh Tumda is saddled with the responsibility of taking care of five people in his family. He is the sole bread-earner and had said that the money from selling vegetables was not enough to cater to the needs of the family. Now, he is in desperate need for an uplift from the government, he added.